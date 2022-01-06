HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White at UFC 260 press conference

featuredESPN raises UFC Pay-Per-View prices … again

featuredAljamain Sterling says he’s going to ‘spark’ Petr Yan in rematch, and you can bet on it

featuredAlexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3 and Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan 2 official for UFC 272

Paul Craig - UFC London Fight Highlights

featuredPaul Craig reveals he’s going to retire when he turns 35

Aljamain Sterling says he’s going to ‘spark’ Petr Yan in rematch, and you can bet on it

January 6, 2022
NoNo Comments

The rematch between bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and former champion Petr Yan is set to co-headline UFC 272 on March 5 in Las Vegas.

The two first fought at UFC 259 in March 2021 with Sterling capturing the 135-pound championship when Yan was disqualified after landing an illegal knee in the 4th round. Sterling was unable to continue and subsequently awarded the title.

Since the DQ loss, Yan went on to win the interim bantamweight title by defeated Corey Sandhagen in October. Now that the unification bout is set, Sterling promises to ‘spark’ Yan and make him look like a ‘jackass.”

“I’m gonna spark this guy. One of us will look like a jackass and I know it won’t be me! Bet on it,” Sterling posted on social media.

Top 10 Heavyweight submissions in UFC history | Video

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 268 highlights – Kamaru Usman tops Colby Covington again

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA