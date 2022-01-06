Aljamain Sterling says he’s going to ‘spark’ Petr Yan in rematch, and you can bet on it

The rematch between bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and former champion Petr Yan is set to co-headline UFC 272 on March 5 in Las Vegas.

The two first fought at UFC 259 in March 2021 with Sterling capturing the 135-pound championship when Yan was disqualified after landing an illegal knee in the 4th round. Sterling was unable to continue and subsequently awarded the title.

Since the DQ loss, Yan went on to win the interim bantamweight title by defeated Corey Sandhagen in October. Now that the unification bout is set, Sterling promises to ‘spark’ Yan and make him look like a ‘jackass.”

“I’m gonna spark this guy. One of us will look like a jackass and I know it won’t be me! Bet on it,” Sterling posted on social media.

Top 10 Heavyweight submissions in UFC history | Video