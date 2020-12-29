HOT OFF THE WIRE
MMAWeekly - Top KOs of 2020

featuredBest of 2020: Top Knockouts

Dana White reveals UFC Fight Island infrastructure

featuredDana White confirms three UFC events in eight days upon return to Fight Island

Amanda Nunes UFC 250 post-fight two belts

featuredAmanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson rebooked for UFC 259

featuredStephen Thompson defeats Geoff Neal in UFC Vegas 17 main event

Aljamain Sterling recounts difficult childhood in UFC film ‘Not Broken’

December 29, 2020
NoNo Comments

UFC bantamweight sensation Aljamain Sterling recounts the troubling childhood that helped shape him into the fighter he is today. Witness the story of a young boy transforming into one of the top contenders in the UFC’s stacked 135-pound division.

Sterling was slated to challenge UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan for the belt at UFC 256 on Dec. 12. The bout was canceled at the last minute, but is expected to be rescheduled for early 2021.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor coach says Dustin Poirier facing uphill battle in what should be a UFC title fight

(Video courtesy of UFC)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA