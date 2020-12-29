Aljamain Sterling recounts difficult childhood in UFC film ‘Not Broken’

UFC bantamweight sensation Aljamain Sterling recounts the troubling childhood that helped shape him into the fighter he is today. Witness the story of a young boy transforming into one of the top contenders in the UFC’s stacked 135-pound division.

Sterling was slated to challenge UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan for the belt at UFC 256 on Dec. 12. The bout was canceled at the last minute, but is expected to be rescheduled for early 2021.

(Video courtesy of UFC)