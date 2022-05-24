Aljamain Sterling gets hometown parade in Nassau County following title defense | VIDEO

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling got a hero’s welcome this week when his hometown of Uniondale, NY declared May 23 “Aljamain Sterling Day” to honor the champion. The event was held at Uniondale High School and people in the community lined the streets.

The hometown arrival of a champion pic.twitter.com/OzhxupuPfm — Mark La Monica (@LaMonicaMark) May 23, 2022

According to a press release, the event featured a motorcade of police on motorcycles and horses, EMTs, classic cars, and fire engines. Sterlings and his friends and family rode in an open-air truck along the route.

UFC CHAMP HONORED: Uniondale HS rolled out the red carpet for new UFC bantamweight champion & proud alum Aljamain Sterling. @NassauExec Bruce Blakeman called it "Aljamain Sterling Day" in all of the county. @News12LI @AnikFlorianPod@raylongomma@funkmasterMMA @chrisweidman pic.twitter.com/Sn3jGdzu7Z — Kevin Maher (@KMaherNews12) May 23, 2022 “Truly honored that Nassau county is holding a Homecoming Rally for me at my Alma Mater!” Sterling wrote prior to the rally. “I’ll be recognized at Uniondale High School for my accomplishments within the UFC as world champ.”

Sterling defeated Petr Yan, putting doubts to rest.