Aljamain Sterling gets hometown parade in Nassau County following title defense | VIDEO

May 24, 2022
May 24, 2022

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling got a hero’s welcome this week when his hometown of Uniondale, NY declared May 23 “Aljamain Sterling Day” to honor the champion. The event was held at Uniondale High School and people in the community lined the streets.

According to a press release, the event featured a motorcade of police on motorcycles and horses, EMTs, classic cars, and fire engines. Sterlings and his friends and family rode in an open-air truck along the route.

“Truly honored that Nassau county is holding a Homecoming Rally for me at my Alma Mater!” Sterling wrote prior to the rally. “I’ll be recognized at Uniondale High School for my accomplishments within the UFC as world champ.”

Sterling defeated Petr Yan, putting doubts to rest.

