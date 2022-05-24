Aljamain Sterling gets hometown parade in Nassau County following title defense | VIDEO

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling got a hero’s welcome this week when his hometown of Uniondale, NY declared May 23 “Aljamain Sterling Day” to honor the champion. The event was held at Uniondale High School and people in the community lined the streets.
According to a press release, the event featured a motorcade of police on motorcycles and horses, EMTs, classic cars, and fire engines. Sterlings and his friends and family rode in an open-air truck along the route.
Sterling defeated Petr Yan, putting doubts to rest.