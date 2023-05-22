Aljamain Sterling claps back after Dana White slight

On Saturday night UFC president Dana White was asked about the comments that UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling made in regards to his availability and not having signed any contract yet.

“Aljo’s one of those guys that just can’t get out of his own way,” White said during the press conference. “Apparently, he’s in for the fight. Why he said that, who knows? The fight is on. The fight is absolutely, positively on.”

Those comments made their way back to Sterling and he wasn’t happy about it.

“If you want me to be the bad guy, tell me behind closed doors, behind the scenes, ‘Aljo, this is what we’re going to do. This is the script. Here it is. … This is what we see. This is what the fans are picking up on you. Why don’t we just take this and turn the volume up and accelerate the noise and make this as crazy as possible,’” Sterling said on his podcast. “I’m with it. You guys know I like to play a character. I’ll be him.

“Let me be the character, but get me in on the joke. Let’s get on the joke together, but not when you’re going to keep doing this stuff and then making me look like I’m a b*tch. No, you’re not going to keep doing that, dog. F*ck out of here. Dana, get out of here with that.”

Things have been fraught between White and his bantamweight champion, but so far Sterling has answered every call and won every fight that’s been put in front of him since earning the title.