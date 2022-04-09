Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan teams get in altercation backstage at UFC 273 weigh-in | Video

Following Friday’s UFC 273 Ceremonial Weigh-in in Jacksonville, Fla., co-main event fighters Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan get into an altercation backstage.

Sterling, the bantamweight champion, defeated Yan by disqualification when the two first fought at UFC 259 in March 2021. In the fourth round, Yan delivered an illegal knee that rendered Sterling unable to continue. The two run it back in the co-main event of Saturday’s fight card.

Due to the way that he became champion, many question the legitimacy of Sterling’s title, especially Petr Yan. Emotions boiled over on Friday.

