HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredAljamain Sterling and Petr Yan teams get in altercation backstage at UFC 273 weigh-in | Video

featuredUFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie Ceremonial Weigh-in Video

featuredUFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie Weigh-in Results and Video

featuredUFC 273 impromptu press conference face-off between Alexander Volkanovski and The Korean Zombie | Video

Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan teams get in altercation backstage at UFC 273 weigh-in | Video

April 9, 2022
NoNo Comments

Following Friday’s UFC 273 Ceremonial Weigh-in in Jacksonville, Fla., co-main event fighters Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan get into an altercation backstage.

Sterling, the bantamweight champion, defeated Yan by disqualification when the two first fought at UFC 259 in March 2021. In the fourth round, Yan delivered an illegal knee that rendered Sterling unable to continue. The two run it back in the co-main event of Saturday’s fight card.

Due to the way that he became champion, many question the legitimacy of Sterling’s title, especially Petr Yan. Emotions boiled over on Friday.

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie Ceremonial Weigh-in Video

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson explains why Khamzat Chimaev is the most feared man in the UFC

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 272: Colby Covington dominates Jorge Masvidal in grudge match

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA