Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan exchange words after Sterling tweets, ‘You lost, accept your losses like a man’

March 17, 2022
UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and former titleholder Petr Yan are scheduled to rematch in the UFC 273 co-main event on April 9 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

The two first fought at UFC 259 in March 2021. Sterling was crowned the new champion after Yan delivered an illegal knee that rendered Sterling unable to continue. Many, including Yan, do not consider Sterling the real champion due to the controversial ending to the UFC 259 title bout.

On Wednesday, Sterling threw gas on an already heated rivalry.

“In order to grow you need to accept your losses like a man. The first step in the process of healing is accepting your short-comings. In other words, bro, you lost,” Sterling tweeted.

Yan quickly replied to Sterling’s comments.

“At least I didn’t loose my dignity like you. I can envision yourself crying after our next fight again. I will beat the living sh*t out of you dog. Looking forward to your healing process,” Yan wrote.

Of course it didn’t end there. Sterling fired back and tagged the UFC and UFC president Dana White as a backup in mind in case Yan pulls out of the fight.

“The only tears I’ll be shedding are for your funeral, after I body bag you April 9th for the world to see,” Sterling wrote.

“I’m praying the @ufc@danawhite has a back up incase Chetr tries to back out for the 2nd time. Get ya teams Visa shit together bozo @PetrYanUFC,” Sterling added.

