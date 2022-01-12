HOT OFF THE WIRE
Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan engage in epic Twitter exchange

January 12, 2022
When UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and former titleholder Petr Yan enter the octagon for their rematch this spring, it’s officially a grudge match.

Sterling captured the 135-pound championship by defeating Yan at UFC 259 in March 2021. The mode of victory was disqualification. Yan delivered an illegal knee to the head of a downed opponent late in the fourth round of the title fight when momentum was in his favor.

Sterling was unable to continue and became the UFC bantamweight titleholder. The rematch was originally planned for March, but was pushed back until an April date. Sterling said it was at the request of Yan. Sterling’s comments sparked a back-and-forth exchange on Twitter.

“Quick update,” Sterling said on The Weekly Scraps Podcast. “I know you guys probably seen some of the news, but yes, they are talking about pushing our fight back to April, not because of me. This is what I was told that ‘Yan isn’t vaccinated. Yan isn’t vaccinated so he can’t fight in March. I’m Yan and I’m not vaccinated so I can’t fight in March.’ I actually respect his gangster. If this is the real reason I actually respect his stance, I respect it, but it doesn’t make any sense. And I’m making fun of it because it’s like, was he going to be vaccinated in April. I don’t think so. What are we doing?”

When Yan saw Sterling’s comments, he quickly fired back on social media calling Sterling a “fake champion.”

“Pathetic liar desperately trying to look good and control the narrative but it won’t work. I’m vaccinated and ready to bash you anywhere even tomorrow. UFC simply doesn’t want fake champion to headline the event,” Yan posted on Twitter.

Sterling quickly clapped back, and didn’t hold back on the former champion. The exchange was a promoter’s dream.

