Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan engage in epic Twitter exchange

When UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and former titleholder Petr Yan enter the octagon for their rematch this spring, it’s officially a grudge match.

Sterling captured the 135-pound championship by defeating Yan at UFC 259 in March 2021. The mode of victory was disqualification. Yan delivered an illegal knee to the head of a downed opponent late in the fourth round of the title fight when momentum was in his favor.

Sterling was unable to continue and became the UFC bantamweight titleholder. The rematch was originally planned for March, but was pushed back until an April date. Sterling said it was at the request of Yan. Sterling’s comments sparked a back-and-forth exchange on Twitter.

“Quick update,” Sterling said on The Weekly Scraps Podcast. “I know you guys probably seen some of the news, but yes, they are talking about pushing our fight back to April, not because of me. This is what I was told that ‘Yan isn’t vaccinated. Yan isn’t vaccinated so he can’t fight in March. I’m Yan and I’m not vaccinated so I can’t fight in March.’ I actually respect his gangster. If this is the real reason I actually respect his stance, I respect it, but it doesn’t make any sense. And I’m making fun of it because it’s like, was he going to be vaccinated in April. I don’t think so. What are we doing?”

On my podcast, The Weekly Scraps, we talk about the reason why my title fight is being pushed back to April.

Mr. Potato-Head can’t duck 🦆 me forever!

When Yan saw Sterling’s comments, he quickly fired back on social media calling Sterling a “fake champion.”

“Pathetic liar desperately trying to look good and control the narrative but it won’t work. I’m vaccinated and ready to bash you anywhere even tomorrow. UFC simply doesn’t want fake champion to headline the event,” Yan posted on Twitter.

Pathetic liar desperately trying to look good and control the narrative but it won’t work. I’m vaccinated and ready to bash you anywhere even tomorrow. UFC simply doesn’t want fake champion to headline the event. https://t.co/aPG3WECd5m — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) January 12, 2022

Sterling quickly clapped back, and didn’t hold back on the former champion. The exchange was a promoter’s dream.

Lmao I’m only repeating what I was told from the bosses 🤷🏾‍♂️. Don’t get your potato tits in a twist! I’d happily fuc k you up tmw too. That can easily be arranged. Мышь https://t.co/lI4IuU2pYA — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 12, 2022

Yan said he’s vaccinated. So someone is telling lies 🤷🏾‍♂️ Either way I can’t wait to properly beat this man’s ass https://t.co/M7wbuPOWlB — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 12, 2022

In all seriousness…Why would I do that? I got a call. The fights being pushed and the reasoning was because of Yan. Whether or not it’s true, idgaf 🤷🏾‍♂️



I’m just annoyed the fight is now 12 weeks instead of 8. Im gonna silence the “boogie man” for good https://t.co/GwsNKk0eVt — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 12, 2022

Actually we were told that the fight was moved to April 9 so they could have a backup ready when you pull out again bitch https://t.co/EOwH9agRm2 — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) January 12, 2022

The fact that you’re delusional enough to think another fighter is “bitching out” against you tickles my balls more than it will when I drop them on your face April 9th.



Every last word you say will be hilarious to say to you as I piss pound your face from full mount. #Receipts https://t.co/3i9cYfweTV — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 12, 2022

.Now stop sucking me and wait the extra weeks you needed like the good lil thot you are @PetrYanUFC 🐀 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 12, 2022

