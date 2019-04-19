Alistair Overeem’s Top 5 UFC Knockouts

(Courtesy of UFC)

Alistair Overeem has 39 career victories via stoppage. We count down his top five knockouts in the UFC since his first fight with the promotion in 2011.

Tune in Saturday, April 20, for full UFC Fight Night Saint Petersburg live results on MMAWeekly.com. Alistair Overeem squares off with Aleksei Oleinik in the UFC on ESPN+ 7 main event, while Roxanne Modafferi faces Antonina Shevchenko in the first UFC women’s bout in Russia.