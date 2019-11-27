Alistair Overeem – Warrior Code (UFC on ESPN 7 video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
November 27, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Alistair Overeem talks about his personal warrior code including motivation, mindset, and the moment of victory, ahead of his next fight.

Overeem is scheduled to headline UFC on ESPN 7 on Saturday, Dec. 7, in Washington, DC. He is slated to fight Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a heavyweight showdown.

Rozenstruik replaces Walt Harris, who withdrew from the fight with Overeem after his stepdaughter went missing.

