Alistair Overeem vs. Aleksei Oleinik official following weigh-ins at UFC Fight Night in Russia

The fighters competing at UFC Fight Night in Saint Petersburg, Russia hit the scale on Friday ahead of the card taking place on Saturday with the main event featuring former title contender Alistair Overeem against local favorite Aleksei Oleinik.

Considering this is a heavyweight main event there wasn’t that much concern about either fighter struggling to make weight but now the fight is official after both fighters stepped on the scale.

Overeem came in at 245 pounds while Oleinick was at 237 pounds ahead of their meeting on Saturday.

In the co-main event, Islam Makhachev will attempt to build on his four-fight win streak when he takes on UFC newcomer Arman Tsarukyan. Both lightweights came in at 155 pounds ahead of their co-main event matchup this weekend.

In the first ever UFC women’s fight in Russia, Roxanne Modafferi and Antonina Shevchenko both made weight at 125 pounds ahead of their flyweight contest on Saturday.

Here are the full weigh-in results from UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Oleinik

ESPN+ MAIN CARD (1 p.m. ET)

Main Event: Alistair Overeem (245) vs Aleksei Oleinik (237)

Co-Main Event: Islam Makhachev (155) vs Arman Tsarukyan (155)

Sergei Pavlovich (254) vs Marcelo Golm (250)

Ivan Shtyrkov (206) vs Devin Clark (204.5)

Roxanne Modafferi (125) vs Antonina Shevchenko (125)

Krzysztof Jotko (185) vs Alen Amedovski (186)

ESPN+ PRELIMS (10 a.m. ET)

Mosvar Evloev (146) vs SeungWoo Choi (145)

Sultan Aliev (170) vs Keita Nakamura (171)

Alexander Yakovlev (155) vs Alex Da Silva (156)

Marcin Tybura (249) vs Shamil Abdurakhimov (258)

Gadzhimurad Antigulov (204.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)

Magomed Mustafaev (154.5) vs Rafael Fiziev (155)