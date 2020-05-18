Alistair Overeem tops UFC on ESPN 8 fighter salaries, enters fourth decade of fighting

Alistair Overeem topped the UFC on ESPN 8 fighter salaries on Saturday, as he also earned the distinction of entering his fourth decade of fighting.

It was a tough battle, but Overeem battled back from the brink of defeat to win his UFC on ESPN 8 main event bout with Walt Harris.

Harris came on strong, put Overeem on the canvas in the opening round and kept pummeling him, but couldn’t put the Dutch fighter away. Overeem turned the tables in round two, taking advantage of a tiring Harris, and put him on the canvas. Overeem kept unloading until the referee stopped the fight.

Overeem earned $400,000 for his victory in the headliner. The bout was his 46th victory in a mixed martial arts career that began in 1999. Overeem turned 40 years old on Sunday, the day after the bout.

Claudia Gadelha won the UFC on ESPN 8 co-main event and Krzysztof Jotko won his main card bout, which put the two athletes in a tie for second highest payday on the fight card with $108,000 each.

The figures in the reported UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris fighter salaries represent the disclosed payroll submitted by the UFC to the Florida State Boxing Commission. Any other discretionary bonuses, pay-per-view points, etc., are not disclosed to the regulatory body and are not included here.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship took its first steps back toward normalcy with UFC 249, which took place on Saturday, May 9, in Jacksonville, Fla. It was the first major sporting event since governments around the world instituted numerous restrictions because of the global coronavirus pandemic. UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris, which took place on Saturday, May 16, was the final of three UFC events over eight days in Jacksonville.

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris Fighter Salaries

Alistair Overeem: $400,000 def. Walt Harris: $75,000

Claudia Gadelha: $108,000 def. Angela Hill: $54,000

Dan Ige: $100,000 def. Edson Barboza: $79,000

Krzysztof Jotko: $108,000 def. Eryk Anders: $61,000

Song Yadong: $96,000 def. Marlon Vera: $65,000

Miguel Baeza: $24,000 def. Matt Brown: $85,000

Kevin Holland: $52,000 def. Anthony Hernandez: $12,000

Giga Chikadze: $28,000 def. Irwin Rivera: $14,000

Nate Landwehr: $26,000 def. Darren Elkins: $62,000

Cortney Casey: $100,000 def. Mara Romero Borella: $20,000

Rodrigo Nascimento: $20,000 def. Don’Tale Mayes: $10,000

