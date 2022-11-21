Alistair Overeem tests positive to banned substance following kickboxing win over Badr Hari

Alistair Overeem has tested positive to a banned substance following his Glory Collision 4 win over Badr Hari on October 8 in the Netherlands.

Overeem defeated Hari by unanimous decision at the GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands but tested positive in an “A” sample collected the night of the fight. It was Overeem’s first fight since being released by the UFC in March 2021. The “Be” sample is being tested to confirm the findings.

In a report by Dutch news outlet De Telegraaf, Overeem’s team stated that “the substance found is not a performance-enhancing substance.”

The win over Hari put Overeem in line to face Glory Heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven. That matchup is now in question.

This isn’t the first time “The Reem” has failed a drug test. Back in 2012 he was scheduled to face Junior dos Santos inside the UFC octagon but failed a pre-fight drug screening administered by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. At the time, Overeem released a statement saying the positive drug test was a result of a doctor-prescribed “anti-inflammatory medication that was mixed with testosterone.” He was suspended 9 months for the infraction. He had a 14-to-1 testosterone-to-epitestosterone (T/E) ratio, over the allowed ratio rate of 6-to-1.

