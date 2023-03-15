Alistair Overeem suspended 1 year, win over Badr Hari overturned

Alistair Overeem has been suspended for a year and his win over Badr Hari has been overturned to a no contest after doping violation.

GLORY officials confirmed the news on Tuesday following a report from VechtsportInfo. Along with the suspension, Overeem was removed from the GLORY rankings and has to relinquish a percentage of his earnings from the fight.

What banned substance Overeem tested positive for wasn’t revealed, but both A and B samples came back positive.

This isn’t the first time Overeem has been suspended for a doping violation. In 2012, while with the UFC, Overeem has given a nine-month suspension by the Nevada Athletic Commission for having elevated levels of testosterone.

