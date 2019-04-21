Alistair Overeem still wants to fight Alexander Volkov

Though Alistair Overeem is one of the most storied heavyweight fighters in mixed martial arts history, he still doesn’t feel his main event victory at UFC on ESPN+ 7 on Saturday in Saint Petersburg, Russia, should have him calling for a shot at current UFC champion Daniel Cormier.

Overeem has a record of 45-17, 1 NC and is 10-6 in the UFC, but his back-to-back victories over Sergey Pavlovich and Aleksei Oleinik aren’t enough for him just yet. He’s got plans on continuing a run at the title, but just not yet. Right now, he’s simply looking to get back in the cage in short order.

“I’m aiming for September. Fighting in September and then again later in the year. But after three wins we will start talking about the title,” Overeem said at the post fight press conference from Saint Petersburg, Russia on Saturday. “Not yet, it’s too soon.”

Overeem even has an opponent in mind, Alexander Volkov, the man he was originally supposed to have fought in Saint Petersburg instead of his longtime friend and former training partner Oleinik.

TRENDING > UFC St. Petersburg Main Card Highlights: Alistair Overeem scores big finish

“Definitely, (Volkov) is a fight I would still like to have,” Overeem said in his UFC backstage interview. “I now have officially challenged him. That fight didn’t materialize tonight, but let’s go. I’m still very game for that fight.”

It’s also a fight that still makes sense for the UFC as well. While Overeem is currently ranked No. 7 in the division, Oleinik sat at No. 9. So it’s not likely that Overeem will move up the ranks. Volkov still currently sits at No. 6, so a fight between him and Overeem still makes sense to determine who will continue the climb into title contention.

Alistair Overeem’s UFC Saint Petersburg backstage interview

(Courtesy of UFC)