Alistair Overeem looks back on his demolition of Brock Lesnar

April 18, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC and MMA veteran Alistair Overeem looks back at his high-profile UFC debut against Brock Lesnar at UFC 141 which closed out 2011. Overeem next faces Alexey Oleinik in the main event of UFC Fight Night Saint Petersburg on April 20.

Overeem’s demolition of Lesnar was his first foray into the Octagon. It also proved to be Lesnar’s last trip to the Octagon for several years. He has fought only one time since, while Overeem has fought 14 more times under the UFC banner since dispelling Lesnar from the cage.

