Alistair Overeem is almost unrecognizable

June 20, 2023
Former Strikeforce champion and UFC veteran Alistair Overeem was always on the heavier end of the spectrum of heavyweights. In his final UFC bout, at UFC Vegas 18 in February 2021, ‘The Reem’ tipped the scales at 255.5 pounds.

He competed in kickboxing last October defeating Badr Hari but the result was ruled a no contest after it was discovered that Overeem tested positive to banned substances. Today, Overeem is barely recognizable.

Nobuyuki Sakakibara, president of Japanese organization Rizen Fighting Federation posted photos of Overeem after Overeem recently stopped by the Rizen offices.

“Alistair visited the office with his son today! I first met Alistair 25 years ago during a business trip to the Netherlands. I still remember signing him in the spot after watching him train and seeing his potential. 
That was when he was still 17 years old,” said Sakakibara.
 
“We had a blast talking about the good old days and Alistair had mentioned his desire to watch a RIZIN event live, so he will be coming to RIZIN 43 in Sapporo! Hokkaido fans will get a chance to meet Alistair!” 

