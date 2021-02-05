HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Vegas 18 Alistair Overeem vs Alexander Volkov face-off

UFC Vegas 18: Alistair Overeem vs. Alexander Volkov face-off video

Alistair Overeem at UFC Vegas 18 weigh-in

UFC Vegas 18 weigh-in results & video: Overeem vs. Volkov and Sandhagen vs. Edgar greenlighted

Alistair Overeem

Alistair Overeem continues his quest for heavyweight gold at UFC Vegas 18

Frankie Edgar - UFC with US Flag

Frankie Edgar feels he's in a number one contender fight at UFC Vegas 18

February 5, 2021
Though Alistair Overeem has held championship belts for K-1, Dream, and Strikeforce, UFC gold has remained elusive during his decade with the fight promotion.

He’s now 40 years of age, undeniably in the twilight of an illustrious career, but Overeem is still striving for a UFC heavyweight championship belt.

At UFC Vegas 18 on Saturday, he’ll square off with Alexander Volkov in the main event, as he continues his quest to capture the belt.

Watch as Overeem talks about his upcoming bout with Alexander Volkov and his quest for gold at UFC Vegas 18.

