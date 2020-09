Alistair Overeem believes he’s one win away from a title shot

Heavyweight contender Alistair Overeem talks about his UFC Vegas 9 victory over Augusto Sakai and where he fits in the heavyweight landscape. Overeem entered the fight ranked No. 5 in the division. At 40-years old, “The Reem” knows that he’s likely on his last title run and believes he’s one win away from getting a title shot. Hear everything Overeem had to say during the UFC Vegas 9 Post-Fight Press Conference.

