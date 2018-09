Alexey Kunchenko Wins Decision Over Thiago Alves (UFC Moscow Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Alexey Kunchenko decision win over Thiago Alves at UFC Fight Night 136 in Moscow.

While the UFC made its Russian debut and has a trip to Sao Paulo next up on the schedule, the UFC 229 showdown between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor looms large, as Oct. 6 draws near. A light heavyweight bout between Jimi Manuwa and Thiago Santos headlines UFC Fight Night 137 on Sept. 22 in Sao Paulo.

RELATED: