HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredAleksei Oleinik Chokes Out Mark Hunt in Main Event at UFC in Russia

UFC Moscow Hunt vs Oleinik Live Results

featuredUFC Moscow Results: Hunt vs. Oleinik (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Mark Hunt

featuredMain Event Set But Two Fighters Fail to Make Weight at UFC Fight Night in Moscow

Michael Chandler - Bellator 197 weigh-in

featuredMichael Chandler Fires Back at ‘Delusional Paper Champ’ Brent Primus

Alexey Kunchenko Wins Decision Over Thiago Alves (UFC Moscow Highlights)

September 15, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of UFC | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Alexey Kunchenko decision win over Thiago Alves at UFC Fight Night 136 in Moscow.

While the UFC made its Russian debut and has a trip to Sao Paulo next up on the schedule, the UFC 229 showdown between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor looms large, as Oct. 6 draws near. A light heavyweight bout between Jimi Manuwa and Thiago Santos headlines UFC Fight Night 137 on Sept. 22 in Sao Paulo.

RELATED:

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA