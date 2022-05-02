HOT OFF THE WIRE
Alexandr Romanov calls out Jon Jones following quick win over Chase Sherman

May 2, 2022
Alexandr Romanov was one of the biggest betting favorites in UFC history when he stepped into the Octagon to face Chase Sherman and he showed exactly why when he finished him in just over two minutes on Saturday night.

Now he’s set his eyes on a big fish in former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

“I have heard that ‘Mr. Bones’ wants to come back in the game,” Romanov told the UFC after his win. “This will be very good because he has very good wrestling too and I think this will be a very interesting performance in the UFC.”

Jones is set to make his heavyweight debut sometime soon but many have thought he’d face big names in the heavyweight division like Francis Ngannou or Stipe Miocic.

It’s highly unlikely that Romanov would get Jones, and he knows that. So he has a backup option ready as well.

“Now I need to make some fights and become a contender [for] this belt, but before this I want a fight with Sakai and we will watch [what happens] with the belt.”

