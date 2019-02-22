Alexander Volkov vs. Alistair Overeem Headlines UFC’s Return to Russia on April 20

A heavyweight showdown between Alexander Volkov and Alistair Overeem has been booked as the main event for the UFC’s return to Russia on April 20.

The card will take place in St. Petersburg with the heavyweight contest at the top of the show.

Volkov (30-7) is coming off the first defeat of his UFC career after rattling off four straight wins in the division. In his last fight, Volkov was dominating Derrick Lewis for the better part of three rounds but the ferocious knockout puncher staged a late comeback to get the finish in the closing seconds of the fight.

Now Volkov looks to bounce back while fighting at home in Russia for the first time since 2016 in his last bout before joining the UFC.

Meanwhile, Overeem (44-17, 1 NC) got back in the win column in his last fight with a first round TKO against Sergey Pavlovich when they clashed in China.

Overeem has gone 3-2 overall in his past five fights as he remains one of the most dangerous heavyweights in the sport and now he’ll look to play spoiler for Volkov’s homecoming.

The UFC Fight Night card from Russia will have more bouts announced in the coming weeks as the April 20 show approaches.