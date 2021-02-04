HOT OFF THE WIRE
Frankie Edgar - UFC with US Flag

featuredFrankie Edgar feels he’s in a number one contender fight at UFC Vegas 18

Dustin Poirier at UFC 257

featuredDustin Poirier: ‘If Khabib’s not fighting, I’m the world champion.’

Rankings Review - Marlon Chito Vera

featuredRankings Review: What happened to Marlon Vera and Montana De La Rosa?

Conor McGregor

featuredWhat’s next for Conor McGregor?

Alexander Volkov trained in Moscow for Alistair Overeem at UFC Vegas 18

February 4, 2021
NoNo Comments

Alexander Volkov continues his quest to become the UFC heavyweight champion when he squares off with Alistair Overeem in the UFC Vegas 18 main event on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Though Volkov has been tripped up a couple of times on his journey towards gold, he holds wins over the likes of former UFC champion Fabricio Werdum and contenders like Walt Harris and Stefan Struve.

He now faces one of his toughest tests to date in former K-1, Dream, and Strikeforce champion Alistair Overeem.

Watch as Volkov talks about the upcoming bout with Overeem, as well as training in Moscow for the UFC Vegas 18 headliner.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > Dan Hardy rips on Stephen A. Smith’s archaic comments on women in the UFC

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA