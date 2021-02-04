Alexander Volkov trained in Moscow for Alistair Overeem at UFC Vegas 18

Alexander Volkov continues his quest to become the UFC heavyweight champion when he squares off with Alistair Overeem in the UFC Vegas 18 main event on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Though Volkov has been tripped up a couple of times on his journey towards gold, he holds wins over the likes of former UFC champion Fabricio Werdum and contenders like Walt Harris and Stefan Struve.

He now faces one of his toughest tests to date in former K-1, Dream, and Strikeforce champion Alistair Overeem.

Watch as Volkov talks about the upcoming bout with Overeem, as well as training in Moscow for the UFC Vegas 18 headliner.

