Alexander Volkov stops Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the first at UFC Vegas 56

A heavyweight bout between No. 7 ranked Alexander Volkov and No. 8 ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik headlined Saturdays UFC Vegas 56 fights card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Both fighters entered the octagon coming off of losses hoping to rebound instead of dropping back-to-back fights. Volkov was submitted by Tom Aspinall in his last outing while Rozenstruik was defeated by Curtis Blaydes. On Saturday, Volkov got back in the win column.

They exchanged leg kicks to get the acton started in the opening round. Volkov used his reach and kicks to keep Rozenstruik on the outside. Rozenstruik caught a kick and unloaded a combination. Volkov fired back forcing Rozenstruik to retreat. Volkov connected with a right hand that staggered Rozenstruik. Waisting no time, Volkov seized the moment landing another right hand that sent Rozenstruik’s mouthpiece flying.

Volkov continued to unload punches connecting with another right hand that nearly floored Rozenstruik. Rozenstruik turned away and nearly went to his knees and referee Herb Dean stepped in to stop the fight. After the stoppage, Rozenstruik complained that the bout was stopped too early.

“I just feeling happy to get the win today. Now I’m waiting for the next fight. I’m ready for a new challenge, for anything really,” Volkov said following the win.

“I feel I could finish him if it continued,” Volkov said. “I know he’s not good at defense with his back to the cage, so I just seek him close to the cage and just go forward for the knockout.”