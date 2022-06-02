Alexander Volkov: ‘I’m feeling Jairzinho Rozenstruik is a good fight for me’

Heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov plans to rebound from a loss to Tom Aspinall in his last outing with a win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the UFC Vegas 56 main event on Saturday.

Volkov respects Rozenstruik’s punching power, but believes that he’s the more technical striker between the two.

“He’s pretty dangerous. He has, as you say, power in his hands. He’s a good standup fighter, but I’ve had many of the same guys who have a lot of power in his hands,” Volkov said during the UFC Vegas Media Day.

“I believe I have good standup too, so I will try to show my best in this fight. I believe my technical skills are much better than his. Maybe I don’t have the same power in my punch, but for sure I’m more technical and for sure I have a lot of power in my kicks,” Volkov said. “For sure I will be feeling much better wrestling and grappling than him. I’m feeling it’s a good fight for me.”

Alexander Volkov UFC Vegas 56 Media Day Video

(Video Courtesy of UFC)