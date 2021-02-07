Alexander Volkov and Cory Sandhagen top UFC Vegas 18 Performance Bonuses

HOT OFF THE WIRE
February 7, 2021
Alexander Volkov and Cory Sandhagen closed the show at UFC Vegas 18 in spectacular fashion on Saturday night. They were handsomely rewarded with Performance Bonuses.

Though Ode Osbourne opened the UFC Vegas 18 prelims with a 26-second knockout (the fastest finish on the fight card), he didn’t get an official UFC Vegas 18 post-fight award, which is accompanied by a $50,000 bonus.

Performance of the Night: Alexander Volkov

Volkov, who knocked out Alistair Overeem at 2:06 of round two, earned one of the two Performance of the Night bonuses. He also put himself just a victory or two away from being considered for a UFC heavyweight title shot.

Alexander Volkov punches Alistair Overeem at UFC Vegas 18
UFC Vegas 18 results: Alexander Volkov TKOs Alistair Overeem

Performance of the Night: Cory Sandhagen

The other UFC Vegas 18 Performance of the Night went to Cory Sandhagen, who one-upped Volkov with a blistering flying knee knockout of Frankie Edgar in just 28 seconds.

Currently sitting at No. 2 in the UFC bantamweight rankings, Sandhagen likely solidified his spot as the next in line for the winner of the upcoming bout between current champion Petr Yan and No. 1 contender Aljamain Sterling. Yan and Sterling are slated to fight on March 6 at UFC 259.

Cory Sandhagen knees Frankie Edgar at UFC Vegas 18
UFC Vegas 18 results: Cory Sandhagen knocks out Frankie Edgar

Fight of the Night: Diego Ferreira vs. Beneil Dariush

The Fight of the Night honors went to Diego Ferreira and Beneil Dariush for their three-round rematch. Dariush kept the pressure on throughout the fight, weathering a late-fight burst of momentum from Ferreira to earn a split nod from the judges.

It was Dariush’s second decision victory over Ferreira. The two first fought at UFC 179 in October of 2014.

Beneil Dariush kicks Diego Ferreira at UFC Vegas 18
UFC Vegas 18 results: Beneil Dariush earns split-decision victory over Diego Ferreira

Cory Sandhagen believes he’s earned a title shot

