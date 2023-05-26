Alexander Volkanovski wishes he faced Conor McGregor at 145 pounds

Alexander Volkanovski is the 145-pound GOAT and has beaten the likes of Max Holloway, Brian Ortega, Jose Aldo, and Chan Sung Jung but there’s one man he wished he could have faced …

… Conor McGregor.

“It’s pretty easy for me in saying Conor McGregor because he was in featherweight,” Volkanovski said on The MMA Fan Podcast. “He was a featherweight. We’ve got to remember the champions I’ve beat. I’ve beat every other champion in the featherweight division.

“The only champ I haven’t fought in the featherweight division is Conor McGregor. Conor McGregor in his prime in featherweight division would obviously be the all-time – I’m sure everyone would want to see that right now. If we could make that happen right now, somehow get prime Conor vs. prime Volk, it would be pretty special.”

When most people call out McGregor its for an easy payday, but that isn’t the reason Volkanovski wants the fight.

“Everyone’s going to talk about the money, and that’s why you only want that fight,” Volkanovski said. “Yeah, of course there’s money in it, the circus around it, the hype, all of that. But you talk about legacy, you know then I would have beaten every featherweight champion, and I plan on having the most defenses as well.”

Volkanovski looks to unify the featherweight title against interim champion Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290 on July 8.