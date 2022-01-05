Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3 and Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan 2 official for UFC 272

According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will face Max Holloway for the third time at UFC 272 on March 5, 2022. Additionally the rematch between former champion (turned interim champion) Petr Yan and the reigning champion, Aljamain Sterling will also take place at the same event.

The trilogy, which is highly anticipated by the UFC’s fanbase, will look to see Holloway earn his title back and potentially defeat Volkanovski for the first time. The first time the men battled for the title Holloway was holding the strap and riding a 13-fight featherweight win streak. Volkanovski defeated Holloway via unanimous decision in that bout. The rematch was much closer with Volkanovski earning a split decision nod that time.

Trilogy is on. Rounds 11-15 will take place at UFC 272 on March 5, per Dana White. Alexander Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) vs. Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA). Two of the best in the world, p4p. Huge stakes. Who you got? pic.twitter.com/SpUpwD72AW — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 5, 2022

Another title fight will also take place at the event with the rematch between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan finally taking place. Their first bout ended in controversy when an illegal knee downed Sterling and he was awarded the title after clearly losing every round.

This one’s a long time coming. UFC 272, March 5, per Dana White. Champ, Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) vs. Interim Champ, Petr Yan (@PetrYanUFC). Can’t ask for more of a backstory than this going into a title rematch. Redemption for Yan. Chance to shut soooo many up for Aljo. pic.twitter.com/oO1gjF3ZJJ — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 5, 2022

Their rematch was postponed when Sterling was not cleared to fight following neck surgery. Yan would go on to fight for the interim title in his absence and defeated Cory Sandhagen.

The pair have been going at it on Twitter for months with Sterling accusing Yan of using steroids and Yan accusing Sterling of being a fake champion. The fans, who once flocked to Sterling have since turned their back on the “paper” champ and have largely sided with Yan.

At press time the event is set for Las Vegas, NV.