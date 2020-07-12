Alexander Volkanovski: ‘Rude’ USADA woke me up night before the fight at UFC 251

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 12, 2020
There was a bit of heat between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway leading up to their UFC 251 rematch on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. The featherweight champion had mostly encouraging words for the former titleholder, realizing that he had given away the first two rounds of their rematch.

He wasn’t so kind to USADA, however, who paid him a rather rude visit the night before the fight.

Hear everything Volkanovski had to say after his victory over Holloway at the UFC 251 Post-Fight Press Conference on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

Dana White addresses the death of UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Father

