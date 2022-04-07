Alexander Volkanovski thinks match-up with Korean Zombie is a ‘legacy fight’

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is giving massive respect to his next opponent Chan Sung Jung AKA Korean Zombie.

“This is a legacy fight,” Volkanovski said during his UFC 273 media day appearance. “I’ve taken out a lot of the legends, and I want to keep taking out legends. He’s definitely one of them. He’s earned this spot. He definitely has.”

Despite his confidence in himself, Volkanovski is not yet ready to declare himself the GOAT of the featherweight division.

“I believe I’ve still got more work to do,” he said. “I give [Jose] Aldo the respect. To be champion for as long as he was is incredible. No matter – the opposition that I’m facing with guys like himself and Max, I think I’m fighting absolute killers. It’s pretty clear. But at the same time, to be champion that long, there’s going to be days you don’t show up, injuries, bad weight cuts – we’ve all done it. It’s a nightmare to not be on a day you’ve got to defend your belt. And for him to be for so long, it’s saying something.”

Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie takes place on Saturday in the main event at UFC 273.

