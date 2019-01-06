Alexander Volkanovski Says He’s a Bad Match-up for UFC Champion Max Holloway

Alexander Volkanovski jumped into the featherweight top five rankings after his UFC 232 TKO win over Chad Mendes on Dec. 29. Following the fight, he called out champion Max Holloway.

“I’m one of the most dangerous guys in the division. I can go with all the powerful ones. I can go with the Jiu-Jitsu guys. I can go with the stand-up guys. I’m one of the most well-rounded. I mix put it together better than anyone in the division. I’m Max Holloway’s worst nightmare,” he said inside the octagon at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

The Australian is a fan of Holloway, but believes that he’s a bad stylistic match-up for the Hawaiian.

“It’s no secret, Max Holloway, I’ve got a lot of respect for him. He’s a gangster in the sport. I love his style,” said Volkanovski during an appearance on the UFC Unfiltered podcast.

“He’s pressure. Even though he’s tall — people think that he loves his range — he actually comes forward and stays pretty much in the pocket. I don’t even think he has that long of a reach to be honest, but he just loves being in people’s faces and breaks them that way. But, I mean, that’s just where I’m so comfortable. That’s where I’m most dangerous too.”

Volkanovski thinks that Holloway’s constant pressure and in-your-face approach plays right into his strengths.

“That’s another thing about him, he’s the type of fighter that he’ll try to prove me wrong and he will stay in my face and then I’ve got my wrestling on top of that. The big punches and that wrestling, I just think it’ll be a bad match-up for him. If he really, really wants to put that pressure on me, he’s leaving himself open to a lot of my style and that’s why I think that I’m a really bad match-up.”