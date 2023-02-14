Alexander Volkanovski remains ranked No. 1 pound-for-pound

The reason why Islam Makhachev called out Alexander Volkanovski in the first place was to get a shot a being ranked top pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

Heading into their UFC 284 showdown on Feb. 11, Volkanovski was ranked No. 1 on the P4P list while Makhachev was ranked No. 2. Makhachev defeated Volkanovski by unanimous decision but still sits in the No. 1 ranking while Volkanovski remains at the top.

The bout was extremely close. Many believed Volkanovski had done enough to win, including UFC broadcaster Joe Rogan, but Makhachev was took the win by unanimous decision. After watching the match, Volkanovski said that he believed that he won three of the five rounds.

Makhachev held on to the lightweight title and Volkanovski held on to the top pound-for-pound ranking. On Monday, Volkanovski called for an immediate rematch leaving the featherweight division on hold.

