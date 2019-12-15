HOT OFF THE WIRE
Kamaru Usman standing over Colby Covington at UFC 245

featuredKamaru Usman and Colby Covington top UFC 245 fighter salaries, but just barely

Alexander Volkanovski rocks Max Holloway at UFC 245

featuredAlexander Volkanovski chops down Max Holloway at UFC 245

featuredAmanda Nunes decisions Germaine de Randamie to retain bantamweight title at UFC 245

UFC 245 Usman vs Covignton live results

featuredUFC 245 Live Results: Usman vs. Covington (results & fight stats)

Alexander Volkanovski open to giving Max Holloway an immediate rematch

December 15, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

The UFC featherweight title changed hands on Saturday. Alexander Volkanovski ended Max Holloway‘s three-year reign atop the 145-pound division by defeating “Blessed” by unanimous decision in the UFC 245 co-main event.

TRENDING > Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington top UFC 245 fighter salaries, but just barely

It was a close fight with two judges scoring it 48-47 for Volkanovski and one judge scoring it 50-45.

Taking into account Holloway’s past dominance, “The Hulk” was open to giving Holloway an immediate rematch. UFC president Dana White said he liked the idea during the event’s post-fight press conference. Holloway believes he won and a rematch seems inevitable.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA