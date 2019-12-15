Alexander Volkanovski open to giving Max Holloway an immediate rematch

<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”>﻿</span>

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

The UFC featherweight title changed hands on Saturday. Alexander Volkanovski ended Max Holloway‘s three-year reign atop the 145-pound division by defeating “Blessed” by unanimous decision in the UFC 245 co-main event.

TRENDING > Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington top UFC 245 fighter salaries, but just barely

It was a close fight with two judges scoring it 48-47 for Volkanovski and one judge scoring it 50-45.

Taking into account Holloway’s past dominance, “The Hulk” was open to giving Holloway an immediate rematch. UFC president Dana White said he liked the idea during the event’s post-fight press conference. Holloway believes he won and a rematch seems inevitable.