Alexander Volkanovski: Max Holloway is a ‘sore loser’ | UFC 251 Fight Island

July 7, 2020
Alexander Volkanovski responded to Max Holloway being a “sore loser,” after Holloway’s comments lately about Volkanovski as the UFC featherweight champion.

Hear everything Alexander Volkanovski had to say at the UFC 251 Media Day from Fight Island on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Volkanovski will fight Holloway in an immediate rematch in the UFC 251 co-main event. The headlining bout will see welterweight champion Kamaru Usman defend against late-replacement and BMF titleholder Jorge Masvidal. A third title bout featuring Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo for the vacant bantamweight belt is also slated for Saturday’s event.

