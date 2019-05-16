Alexander Volkanovski improving, but remains in hospital in Chile

Alexander Volkanovski’s health is improving, but he remains hospitalized in Santiago, Chile, after being sidelined during his flight home from UFC 237 in Rio de Janeiro on Monday.

Volkanovski scored the biggest victory of his career at UFC 237, but had his call for a title shot derailed while traveling home to Australia after being hospitalized in Chile because of a blood infection.

Volkanovski defeated featherweight great Jose Aldo in Rio. Though he emerged unscathed from his time in the Octagon, Volkanovski complained of “sore feet, redness of his left foot and feeling sick as he was leaving his hotel in Rio de Janeiro on Monday,” according to an ESPN report citing his manager, Rhys Dal Cin.

Volkanovski developed a fever and the swelling of his foot had increased by the time they stopped for a layover in Santiago. At that point, they went to see a doctor at the airport, who advised them to take Volkanovski to the hospital, where he was admitted and is being treated with antibiotics and awaits blood test results.

In his latest update on Wednesday, Cin sounded optimistic with Volkanovski’s progress, though he remained hospitalized.

“Alexander’s condition is stable, he is responding well to the treatment,” said Cin.

“As a precaution, he will remain under supervision at the hospital and will be re-assessed in 48 hours to ensure the infection is completely under control before given any clearance to travel home.”

TRENDING > Anderson Silva reveals struggles as he questions his fighting future following UFC 237

Volkanovski called for a shot at UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway following the victory over Aldo, but that was derailed after he had to be admitted to the hospital in Santiago.

Holloway instead will put his belt on the line opposite Frankie Edgar in the UFC 240 main event on July 27 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, while Volkanovski recovers.