Alexander Volkanovski gutted after testing positive for COVID-19 in the UFC bubble

The UFC 260 co-main event title fight between featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega was scrapped after the champ tested positive for COVID-19.

With just a week to go until fight time, Volkanovski was understandably upset when he found out about the positive test result.

The fight will be rescheduled for a later date, leaving UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou as the lone title fight on the card. The Miocic vs. Ngannou rematch was already the headliner.

It’s not clear yet when Volkanovski vs. Ortega will be rescheduled, but it is likely to happen quickly, as long as Volkanovski doesn’t suffer any serious medical issues stemming from the positive result.

Not long after testing positive, Volkanovski issued the following statement on his social media channels:

“So devastated to share that I’ve tested positive for COVID-19 and my fight is off and will be rescheduled. I tested negative leaving Australia, negative before entering the UFC bubble, but my latest test was positive.

“We have worked so hard getting ready for this fight and I’m absolutely gutted this has happened. We followed every policy and process to remain covid free, but it wasn’t meant to be this time. Thanks to everyone here in the States for your support since arriving and to everyone back home and around the world for your positive messages. To my fans, I’m certain I’ll be bouncing back stronger than ever before.”

