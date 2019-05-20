Alexander Volkanovski finally returns home following hospital stay in Chile

Featherweight contender Alexander Volkanovski is finally home again after a harrowing ordeal that landed him in the hospital in Chile following his performance at UFC 237.

Volkanovski earned a unanimous decision over former champion Jose Aldo on the card in Brazil but as he prepared to fly home, the former rugby player turned fighter was dealing with some extreme pain and swelling on his foot and leg.

That required a stop in Chile for medical assistance when it was discovered that he was dealing with a serious bacterial skin infection that required immediate attention.

Volkanovski ended up with a week long stay in Santiago, Chile to receive treatment including a course of antibiotics to knock down the infection.

“The worst is done, which is good,” Volkanovski said when providing an update on his leg via Instagram over the weekend.

The unexpected hospital trip ended with Volkanovski returning home to Australia on Monday as he revealed on social media.

Volkanovski can now finish resting and recovering at home, although there’s no word on how long he’ll be out of action after dealing with this infection.

Much to his chagrin, the next shot at UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway will go to Frankie Edgar with their clash scheduled for UFC 240 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada in July.

Based on his medical situation it seems unlikely that Volkanovski could fight again as early as July anyways but it seems almost impossible that he wouldn’t get the winner of that fight between Holloway and Edgar when he’s ready to return.

Volkanovski is undefeated in the UFC with his past two wins coming against the former champion in Aldo and former two-time title contender Chad Mendes.