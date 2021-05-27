HOT OFF THE WIRE
Khabib Nurmagomedov stern

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov turned down $100 million offer to box Floyd Mayweather

featuredCody Garbrandt releases emotional video statement after UFC Vegas 27 loss

featuredCarla Esparza wants title shot against Rose Namajunas

featuredUFC Vegas 27 results: Font heavily out strikes Garbrandt for unanimous decision victory

Alexander Volkanovski excited for fans to see another side of him on “The Ultimate Fighter”

May 27, 2021
NoNo Comments

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is not the type of fighter to say or do things for a headline.

As a result, fans of the sport have not gotten to see a more charismatic, unfiltered side of Volkanovski.

But with the featherweight champion set to debut as a coach alongside no. 2 ranked featherweight contender Brian Ortega in the 29th installment of “The Ultimate Fighter”, fans will get to see Volkanovski through a completely different lens.

“No one would say I’m looking for drama or anything like that. But in saying that, to be honest with you, obviously we have these conversations usually before fights and all that. That’s what I like about this, the fact that they’re going to see a whole different side,” Volkanovski said to ESPN. “If you ask me a question about my fight. I’m gonna just answer it. You know, there’s not gonna be any– I was about to swear. There ain’t gonna be any, you know, I ain’t gonna push no narratives, I ain’t gonna do nothing. I’m gonna answer the question, just who I am. I’m not going to talk trash for no reason if the trash isn’t there. So that’s the type of guy I am. 

Michael ‘Venom’ Page eventually desires move to UFC

“But being stuck in the house with someone for however long it’s gonna be, while we’re pranking each other, stirring each other up. It’s friendly now, I’ll be honest. But I can’t say we’ll be friendly later.”

Season 29 of “The Ultimate Fighter” is set to debut June 1, and will be exclusively broadcasted on ESPN+.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA