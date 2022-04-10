HOT OFF THE WIRE

Alexander Volkanovski destroys 'The Korean Zombie' in UFC 273 main event

April 10, 2022
Alexander Volkanovski put his 20-fight winning streak and featherweight title on the line against ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung in the UFC 273 main event on Saturday.

Jung entered the title bout ranked No. 4 in the 145-pound division, but didn’t look to be on the same level as the 33-year old champion.

In the opening round, Volkanovski connected with right hand counters, leg kicks and moved in and out of the pocket. He beat Jung to the punch and scored a knockdown late in the frame.

In the second round Volkanovski continued to land punches and had Jung badly hurt on his feet. The champion began working in takedowns but was unable to keep the Korean on the canvas. After two rounds, Volkanovski was putting on a clinic.

Jung had his best round in the third, but was still wobbled and knocked to the canvas by a right hand. Volkanovski looked to finish the fight, but Jung survived the round. Slow to get back to his feet, doctors checked on Jung between rounds. He was cleared to continue and sent out for the fourth frame.

Volkanovski continued to put together combinations. A quick combination staggered Jung and had him out on his feet. Referee Herb Dean had seen enough and stopped the fight. The end came 45 seconds into the fourth round. The win was Volkanovski’s third title defense.

