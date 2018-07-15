Alexander Volkanovski Calls Out Chad Mendes for PEDs Violation

Alexander Volkanovski has only ever lost one professional mixed martial arts bout, and following UFC Fight Night 133 on Saturday night in Boise, Idaho, he is undefeated in his five trips to the Octagon.

Trying to make a move up the rankings, Volkanovski is taking aim at a guy that just made his return to the cage at the same event, as Chad Mendes finished Myles Jury following a two-year layoff because of a UFC Anti-Doping Violation.

Volkanovski used Mendes’ sanctioning as an opportunity to target a big move up the rankings, calling Mendes out for his next fight.