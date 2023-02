Alexander Volkanovski breaks down Islam Makhachev during UFC 284 Media Day | VIDEO

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski breaks down lightweight Champ Islam Makhachev during the UFC 284 Media Day.

The two headline Saturday’s pay-per-view event in Perth, Australia at RAC Arena, but there’s more than just champion vs. champion on the line. Volkanovski is ranked No. 1 on the pound-for-pound likes while Makhachev sits in the second position. A new P4P fighter could emerge. Hear everything Volkanovski had to say on Wednesday.

