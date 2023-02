Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev UFC 284 Open Workouts | Video

The Top Two pound for pound fighters in the world: Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev worked out on Thursday in Perth, Australia ahead of their UFC 284 match.

The two headline Saturday’s pay-per-view event at RAC Arena in Australia in what’s expected to be on the biggest events in the fight promotion’s history.

Alexander Volkanovski breaks down Islam Makhachev during UFC 284 Media Day | VIDEO