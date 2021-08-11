HOT OFF THE WIRE

Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega get in headed exchange during interview | Video

August 11, 2021
Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega will meet in the UFC 266 main event on Sept. 25 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The two were originally scheduled to fight in March, but the bout was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

In the meantime, the two coach opposite each other on the return of The Ultimate Fighter reality series. During the season, the animosity between the two has grown and came out at the end of an interview with ESPN. Check it out.

(Courtesy of ESPN MMA)

