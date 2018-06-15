HOT OFF THE WIRE
Alexander Gustafsson Willing to Replace Daniel Cormier or Stipe Miocic at UFC 226

June 14, 2018
Alexander Gustafsson is ready to fight.

That much is clear after the former two-time title contender listed off several different opponents that would interest him even if that meant stepping in as a late notice replacement.

Earlier in the day on Thursday, Gustafsson had dropped a note on Twitter saying that he was interested in facing former middleweight title contender Yoel Romero should he want to test the waters at 205 pounds.

Gustafsson expanded on the list of potential opponents via Instagram including the news that he would gladly replace light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier or heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic if either one were unable to compete at UFC 226 on July 7.

“I will fight anyone that is meaningful including Yoel Romero if he can be ready on time. Here is what I want if Luke Rockhold won’t fight. I am prepared to rematch Maurcio ‘Shogun’ Rua or fight Volkan Oezdemir in Germany should someone not get his visa or get injured.

“Alternatively I will step in for Daniel Cormier or Stipe Miocic should there be an injury for the heavyweight title.”

Gustafsson was previously attached to a rumored bout against Luke Rockhold at UFC 227 but the matchup fell apart after the former middleweight champion needed surgery on his shin.

Gustafsson closed out his message by sending another shot towards Cormier, who he’s been calling out for months in hopes of facing him in a rematch for the light heavyweight title.

Cormier last defended his belt in January with a win over Volkan Oezdemir and now he’s attempting to win a second world title with his bout against Miocic for the heavyweight strap in July.

“Either way Daniel Cormier — defend your belt already or relinquish it by December 2018 and stop wasting everyone’s time,” Gustafsson wrote. “Oh and try not to miss weight as heavyweight!”

               

