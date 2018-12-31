Alexander Gustafsson: What Went Wrong Against Jon Jones?

HOT OFF THE WIRE

December 31, 2018
After waiting more than five years to get a second crack at Jon Jones, Alexander Gustafsson was sure that he was going to defeat the man that many thought he had already beaten the first time around. 

Alas, the UFC 232 headlining rematch didn’t go Gustafsson’s way. In fact, in ended in much more emphatic fashion than the first meeting between them. 

At least in the first fight, Jones had to await the judges’ decision to be declared the victor following a difficult five-round fight. At UFC 232, however, Jones mauled Gustafsson, finishing him in the third round.

So what went wrong? Gustafsson addressed that at the UFC 232 Post-Fight Press Conference on Saturday night in Inglewood, Calif.

