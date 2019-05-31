Alexander Gustafsson vs. Anthony Smith official as all fighters make weight in Sweden

The UFC Fight Night card in Stockholm, Sweden may have lost one marquee fight on Thursday but Friday’s weigh-ins went off without a hitch as all of the athletes hit the mark.

The original co-main event for the card was scrapped after Ilir Latifi suffered a back injury that forced him out of his fight against Volkan Oezdemir.

Thankfully the main event remained intact as both Alexander Gustafsson and Anthony Smith made weight without any incident to make their fight official.

Gustafsson came in on championship weight at 205 pounds while Smith followed a little later at 206 pounds as they prepare to do battle in an effort to get back into title contention in the light heavyweight division.

The new co-main event will see Jimi Manuwa look to stop a three fight skid as he takes on rising star Aleksander Rakic in another light heavyweight bout on the card.

Both Manuwa and Rakic came in at 205 pounds ahead of their matchup that now takes the co-headlining spot in Sweden.

UFC on ESPN+ 11 in Stockholm, Sweden Weigh-in Results

Main Card (on ESPN+)

Main Event : Alexander Gustafsson (205) vs Anthony Smith (206)

Co-Main Event : Jimi Manuwa (205) vs Aleksandar Rakic (205)

Makwan Amirkhani (145) vs Chris Fishgold (145)

Damir Hadzovic (155) vs Christos Giagos (155)

Daniel Teymur (145) vs Sung Bin Jo (145)

Prelims (on ESPN2)