Alexander Gustafsson vs. Anthony Smith Expected to Headline UFC’s Return to Sweden in June

A light heavyweight showdown between former title contenders Alexander Gustafsson and Anthony Smith is expected to headline the UFC’s return to Sweden on June 1.

Multiple sources close to the contest confirmed that verbal agreements are in place for the fight with contracts expected to be issued at any time. ESPN initially reported the contest.

Smith is fresh off his five round battle against Jon Jones at UFC 235 where he came up short in his bid to become light heavyweight champion.

Prior to that loss, Smith had rattled off three straight wins at light heavyweight including two knockouts and one submission victory.

As for Gustafsson, he’ll also look to get back on track after he faced Jones last December and suffered a third round knockout in his third attempt to become the 205-pound champion.

Gustafsson has long been revered as one of the best light heavyweights in the world with wins over the likes of Glover Teixeira, Jan Blachowicz and Jimi Manuwa.

Gustafsson vs. Smith is expected to headline the UFC Fight Night card headed for Stockholm, Sweden on June 1 with more fights expected to be announced in the coming weeks.