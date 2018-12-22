Alexander Gustafsson: Rematch with Jon Jones Will Be Even Better Than First Fight

(Courtesy of UFC)

Light heavyweight title contender Alexander Gustafsson spoke with the media at the UFC Performance Institute ahead of UFC 232.

It’s been five years since Gustafsson and Jon Jones fought for the light heavyweight title at UFC 165. He’ll finally get the rematch he’s always wanted on Dec. 29, where the two will again be fighting for the belt, though this time neither has it ahead of time.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 Live Results on Saturday, Dec. 29. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT from Las Vegas. Jones vs. Gustafsson headlines the card, while the UFC 232 co-main event features a superfight between featherweight champion Cris Cyborg and bantamweight titleholder Amanda Nunes.