Alexander Gustafsson: Rematch with Jon Jones Will Be Even Better Than First Fight

December 22, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

Light heavyweight title contender Alexander Gustafsson spoke with the media at the UFC Performance Institute ahead of UFC 232.

It’s been five years since Gustafsson and Jon Jones fought for the light heavyweight title at UFC 165.  He’ll finally get the rematch he’s always wanted on Dec. 29, where the two will again be fighting for the belt, though this time neither has it ahead of time. 

