Alexander Gustafsson Reacts to UFC 232 Being Moved After Jon Jones’ Adverse Drug Test Results

Alexander Gustafsson doesn’t seem too concerned about UFC 232 being moved from Las Vegas to Los Angeles on just six days notice.

The top ranked light heavyweight contender was reportedly out of reach when the UFC decided to move the card from the T-Mobile Arena to The Forum just outside of Los Angeles after a drug test taken by Jones came back with adverse results.

Jones was administered the test on Dec. 9 by USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) and the results showed trace amounts of Turinabol, the same drug that showed up in his system last year when he failed a test after his fight against Daniel Cormier.

USADA claims that the trace amounts were so minuscule that the only way to explain the positive result was that this was a residual effect from the previous test.

Unfortunately, the Nevada State Athletic Commission didn’t have time to investigate the situation and the fight would not be allowed to move forward in the state. So the UFC ended up moving the card to California because the commission there had just recently re-issued a license to Jones and felt comfortable moving forward after reviewing the test results from USADA as well as administering one more test of their own.

Gustafsson finally found out about the situation and fired off a response on Twitter.

“Now we all understand why you didn’t take the [VADA] test! You can be on rocket fuel,” Gustafsson wrote. “I’ll still gonna finish you Jon!”

The VADA testing that Gustafsson mentioned was additional drug testing suggested by the California commission when they granted Jones his license in a hearing less than two weeks ago.

Ultimately, Jones and his team declined to enter the voluntary testing because he was already being tested by USADA as well as the Nevada commission in the lead up to his fight at UFC 232.

Jones fired back with a quick response of his own after Gustafsson released his statement.

The fight between Jones and Gustafsson will headline UFC 232 on Saturday night from The Forum with tickets going on sale Wednesday for the new location for the event.