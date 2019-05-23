HOT OFF THE WIRE
Khabib Nurmagomedov - UFC 229 Post-Fight

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov cleared for UFC 242 after teammates receive reduced suspensions

Conor McGregor launches kick at Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 weigh-in

featuredConor McGregor details injury, strategy issues that plagued him in Khabib Nurmagomedov fight

Rafael Dos Anjos punches Kevin Lee at UFC Rochester

featuredRafael dos Anjos gets back in the win column with submission win over Kevin Lee

UFC Rochester Live Results

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 10 Full Live Results: Dos Anjos vs. Lee (Results & Fight Stats)

Watch Alexander Gustafsson leave Glover Teixeira in a bloody heap (UFC Stockholm fight video)

May 23, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Alexander Gustafsson has failed three times to lay claim to the UFC light heavyweight championship. Twice he has lost to Jon Jones and once to Daniel Cormier when vying for the belt.

Gustafsson hasn’t lost to many other men. Typically, he rolls through much of his opposition, as he did against Glover Teixeira in May of 2017 in Stockholm.

As he heads home to Sweden to headline opposite Anthony Smith on June 1 at UFC on ESPN+ 11, check out Gustafsson’s knockout performance against Teixeira and see why he’s earned three shots at UFC gold.

TRENDING > Watch Sage Northcutt get face planted in ONE Championship debut (fight highlights)

Tune in Saturday, June 1, to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC on ESPN+ 11: Gustafsson vs. Smith Live Results from Stockholm, Sweden, where Alexander Gustafsson and Anthony Smith take top billing in a light heavyweight contenders bout.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA