Watch Alexander Gustafsson leave Glover Teixeira in a bloody heap (UFC Stockholm fight video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Alexander Gustafsson has failed three times to lay claim to the UFC light heavyweight championship. Twice he has lost to Jon Jones and once to Daniel Cormier when vying for the belt.

Gustafsson hasn’t lost to many other men. Typically, he rolls through much of his opposition, as he did against Glover Teixeira in May of 2017 in Stockholm.

As he heads home to Sweden to headline opposite Anthony Smith on June 1 at UFC on ESPN+ 11, check out Gustafsson’s knockout performance against Teixeira and see why he’s earned three shots at UFC gold.

Tune in Saturday, June 1, to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC on ESPN+ 11: Gustafsson vs. Smith Live Results from Stockholm, Sweden, where Alexander Gustafsson and Anthony Smith take top billing in a light heavyweight contenders bout.