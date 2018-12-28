Alexander Gustafsson: Jon Jones is a Cheater; He’s Not Confident

(WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE | Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Alexander Gustafsson has generally taken the politically correct road when it comes to Jon Jones and his history of UFC Anti-Doping Policy violations. But after an abnormal finding on a recent UFC 232 drug test for Jones, Gustafsson isn’t pulling any punches. He is now prepared to call Jones an outright cheater.

In fact, he did just that at Thursday’s UFC 232 Pre-Fight Press Conference in Los Angeles.

“This guy is not confident. He has to put s–t in his body to be confident. That’s how he is,” Gustafsson said at the press conference as he unloaded on Jones.

“He will eat it on Saturday night.”

TRENDING > Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson 2 Game Simulation

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 Live Results on Saturday, Dec. 29. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT from Los Angeles. Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson headlines in a battle for the light heavyweight belt, while Cris Cyborg puts her featherweight title on the line against bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.